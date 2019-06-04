About this strain
Member Berry
Member Berry is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset. Member Berry produces a long-lasting high with happy and euphoric effects. This strain features an aroma that smells tart and fruity. Growers say this strain comes in dense green buds that are beautiful to behold. Member Berry is ideal for daytime use as it will keep you floating through your day with ease.
Member Berry effects
Reported by real people like you
150 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
20% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eureka Vapor
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be! #LoyalToTheOil