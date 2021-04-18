About this strain
Lemon Icing
Lemon Icing effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Focused
66% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Eureka Vapor
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be! #LoyalToTheOil