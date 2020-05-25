About this strain
Lilac Diesel
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.
Lilac Diesel effects
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Eureka Vapor
Our CO2 extracted amber oil and Molecular Separated distillate is unmatched in quality and potency. As such we see the need to keep our oil as clean and pure as possible. This is why we never use PG, VG, PEG, or any synthetic additives. Our strain specific terpene profiles have undergone rigorous testing, evaluation, and critique in order to provide quality, flavorful oil. We believe this is the way cannabis should be! #LoyalToTheOil