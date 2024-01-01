CLASSIC Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Hybrid

by EUREKA
About this product

The CLASSIC infused pre-roll combines strain-specific top-shelf flower with our pure & potent distillate. Hand-tamped to ensure every cone comes out evenly and consistently. Each joint contains roughly .75g of flower plus .25g of distillate. Free of residual solvents and always testing at 30%+ cannabinoids.

Classic Strains

Solvent-Free Distillate Infused

Hand-Tamped

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Free of Residual Solvents

We collab with some of the best-known growers throughout the state, don’t alter their flower at all and only coat it with our Premium CO2 extracted distillate to increase potency. This is for purists who aren’t open to the fruity-infused line but instead want to enjoy the natural flavors of their favorite marijuana strain cultivated by their favorite grower
About this brand

EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
