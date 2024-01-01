FROST Ice Water Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g- Hybrid

by EUREKA
About this product

FROST, the ultimate ice-water hash infused pre-roll.

FROST is carefully crafted with top-shelf indoor-grown flower and then delicately coated with a generous layer of ice-water hash for a potent and flavorful smoking experience.

FROST's unique infusion of ice-water hash adds an extra layer of potency and complexity to the already robust flavors and aromas of the flower. With each puff, you'll taste a smooth, rich blend of terpenes and cannabinoids that will leave you feeling euphoric and relaxed.
About this brand

EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
