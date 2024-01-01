PREMIUM Infused Pre-Roll 1g - Indica

by EUREKA
About this product

The PREMIUM infused pre-roll combines strain-specific top-shelf flower with our pure & potent live resin. Hand-tamped to ensure every cone comes out evenly and consistently. Free of residual solvents and always testing at 30%+ cannabinoids.

Exotic Strains

Infused With Small Batch Live Resin

Hand-Tamped

Free of Residual Solvents

Strains rotate & change monthly. We collab with some of the best-known growers throughout the state. We don’t alter the flower, we only coat it with our PREMIUM small bath live resin to increase potency. This is for purists who want to enjoy the natural flavors of their favorite marijuana strain cultivated by their favorite grower.
About this brand

EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
