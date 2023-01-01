About this product
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression.
Green Crack has branched into two genetic lineages, the most common of which is its sativa line descended from Skunk #1. The 75% indica variety of Green Crack is said to have come from an Afghani strain, and is marked by a tighter bud structure. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
About this brand
Eureka Vapor
OurEUREKA started as an aha moment in California in 2011 when the founders discovered C02 extraction.
Since then EUREKA has continued to pioneer the modern vape pen industry. As consumers ourselves, we understand the importance of having access to high-quality products that are both pure and potent.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Utilizing only the finest naturally-derived terpenes, our oil is known for capturing the full aroma, effects, and flavor profiles of your favorite strains without compromising the potency or integrity of the oil.
You can find our signature cannabis oil in all of our VAPOR Products and CURE Infused Pre-Rolls.
State License(s)
404R-00206
404-00076