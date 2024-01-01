PREMIUM 1g Disposable - Sativa

by EUREKA
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product

The PREMIUM disposable brings you a top-of-the-line experience, locally sourced pure & potent small-batch live resin in a convenient & rechargeable disposable vape.

Strains rotate & change monthly. We collab with the highest-quality producers throughout the state & select the best live resin to bring you a top-of-the-line experience that is second to none.
No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand EUREKA
EUREKA
Shop products
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
