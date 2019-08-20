About this strain
Master Kush, also known as "High Rise," "Grandmaster Kush," and "Purple SoCal Master Kush" is a popular indica marijuana strain crossed from two landrace strains from different parts of the Hindu Kush region by the Dutch White Label Seed Company in Amsterdam. The plant produces a subtle earthy, citrus smell with a hint of incense, which is often described as a vintage flavor. The taste of Master Kush is reminiscent of the famous hard-rubbed charas hash. This strain holds a superb balance of full-body relaxation without mind-numbing effects. Instead, Master Kush offers a sharpened sensory awareness that can bring out the best of any activity.
Since then EUREKA has continued to pioneer the modern vape pen industry. As consumers ourselves, we understand the importance of having access to high-quality products that are both pure and potent.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Utilizing only the finest naturally-derived terpenes, our oil is known for capturing the full aroma, effects, and flavor profiles of your favorite strains without compromising the potency or integrity of the oil.
You can find our signature cannabis oil in all of our VAPOR Products and CURE Infused Pre-Rolls.