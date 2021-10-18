About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake - with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
Since then EUREKA has continued to pioneer the modern vape pen industry. As consumers ourselves, we understand the importance of having access to high-quality products that are both pure and potent.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Utilizing only the finest naturally-derived terpenes, our oil is known for capturing the full aroma, effects, and flavor profiles of your favorite strains without compromising the potency or integrity of the oil.
You can find our signature cannabis oil in all of our VAPOR Products and CURE Infused Pre-Rolls.