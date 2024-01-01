RELOAD - 1g CLASSIC - Jealousy

by EUREKA
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our cutting-edge RELOAD pairs with our sleek, reusable AIO battery delivering unparalleled flavor and sustainability. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the RELOAD offers an eco-friendly solution to vaping.
Jealousy packs full-bodied effects that will have you feeling totally kicked back for hours on end. The flavor is super sweet and creamy fruity candy with a sour citrusy overtone that intensifies upon exhale.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

