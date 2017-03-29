RELOAD - 1g CLASSIC - Mango Haze

by EUREKA
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our cutting-edge RELOAD pairs with our sleek, reusable AIO battery delivering unparalleled flavor and sustainability. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the RELOAD offers an eco-friendly solution to vaping.
---
Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you in a creative mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that everybody loves.
---
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Solvent-Free Distillate

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Potency 85-98% THC

Heavy-Metal Free Technology

About this strain

Mango Haze is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Northern Lights #5Skunk, and Haze. Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a cerebral mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that consumers love. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression.

About this brand

Logo for the brand EUREKA
EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
