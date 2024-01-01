RELOAD - 2g CLASSIC - Cherry Gelato

by EUREKA
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our cutting-edge RELOAD pairs with our sleek, reusable AIO battery delivering unparalleled flavor and sustainability. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the RELOAD offers an eco-friendly solution to vaping.
Cherry Gelato flavor is a sweet flavor of tropical berries. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

