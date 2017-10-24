RELOAD - 2g CLASSIC - Grape Ape

by EUREKA
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our cutting-edge RELOAD pairs with our sleek, reusable AIO battery delivering unparalleled flavor and sustainability. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the RELOAD offers an eco-friendly solution to vaping.
Grape Ape tastes and smells like sweet grapes, with a subtle berry flavor. Grape Ape effects are an enjoyable mind and body high.
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Solvent-Free Distillate

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Potency 85-98% THC

Heavy-Metal Free Technology

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
