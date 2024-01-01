RELOAD - 2g CLASSIC - Strawpicanna

by EUREKA
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience the future of sustainable cannabis consumption with EUREKA AIO. Our cutting-edge RELOAD pairs with our sleek, reusable AIO battery delivering unparalleled flavor and sustainability. Crafted for the eco-conscious connoisseur, the RELOAD offers an eco-friendly solution to vaping.
---
Strawpicanna effects make you feel focused, relaxed, and energetic. Strawpicanna features an aroma and flavor profile of tropical, strawberry, and mango.
---
Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.
Solvent-Free Distillate

Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Potency 85-98% THC

Heavy-Metal Free Technology

About this strain

Strawpicanna is a  hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Tropicanna Cookies and Strawnana. Bred by Oni Seed Company, Strawpicanna is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawpicanna effects make them feel focused, relaxed, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawpicanna when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and anxiety. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Strawpicanna features an aroma and flavor profile of tropical, strawberry, and mango. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawpicanna, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EUREKA
EUREKA
Shop products
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
Notice a problem?Report this item