Introducing the EUREKA SLID3

3 Strains In 1!

---

The SLID3 is not your ordinary disposable—it offers an unprecedented trifecta of strains! Seamlessly switch between three tantalizing options with the flick of a button.



Slide the button left for Grape Ape. Slide right for Northern Lights. Slide to the middle to combine both strains!

---

Grape Ape tastes and smells like sweet grapes, with a subtle berry flavor. Grape Ape effects are an enjoyable mind and body high.



Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Northern Lights has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale.

---

Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.



Solvent-Free Distillate



Cannabis Derived Terpenes



Potency 85-98% THC



Lab Tested Ceramic Hardware



Heavy-Metal Free Technology



Rechargeable (Micro USB-C)

