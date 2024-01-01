Introducing the EUREKA SLID3

3 Strains In 1!

---

The SLID3 is not your ordinary disposable—it offers an unprecedented trifecta of strains! Seamlessly switch between three tantalizing options with the flick of a button.



Slide the button left for Mango Haze. Slide right for Triple Diesel. Slide to the middle to combine both strains!

---

Mango Haze produces uplifting and happy effects that will put you into a creative mood. This strain features a mango aroma and flavor that everybody loves.



Triple Diesel effects can be active enough to leave you focused and thoughtful, but taken in higher amounts, this strain will lead to a complete brain vacation.

---

Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.



Solvent-Free Distillate



Cannabis Derived Terpenes



Potency 85-98% THC



Lab Tested Ceramic Hardware



Heavy-Metal Free Technology



Rechargeable (Micro USB-C)

