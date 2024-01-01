Introducing the EUREKA SLID3

3 Strains In 1!

---

The SLID3 is not your ordinary disposable—it offers an unprecedented trifecta of strains! Seamlessly switch between three tantalizing options with the flick of a button.



Slide the button left for Mimosa. Slide right for Jealousy. Slide to the middle to combine both strains!

---

Mimosa produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through.



Jealousy packs full-bodied effects that will have you feeling totally kicked back for hours on end. The flavor is super sweet and creamy fruity candy with a sour citrusy overtone that intensifies upon exhale.

---

Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.



Solvent-Free Distillate



Cannabis Derived Terpenes



Potency 85-98% THC



Lab Tested Ceramic Hardware



Heavy-Metal Free Technology



Rechargeable (Micro USB-C)

