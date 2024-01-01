SLID3 - Melon Madness x Sour Appleicious

by EUREKA
THC —CBD —
About this product

Introducing the EUREKA SLID3
3 Flavors In 1!

The SLID3 is not your ordinary disposable—it offers an unprecedented trifecta of flavors! Seamlessly switch between three tantalizing options with the flick of a button.

Slide the button left for Melon Madness. Slide right for Sour Appleicious. Slide to the middle to combine both flavors!

Melon Madness is a burst of crisp, summery watermelon.
Sour Appleicious is a mouth-puckering sensation of sour and sweet that delivers a burst of green apple goodness.

Our cannabis oil is 100% natural, pesticide-free, solvent-free, and never cut or altered with MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E Acetate.

Solvent-Free Distillate

Naturally Derived Fruit Terpenes

Potency 85-98% THC

Lab Tested Ceramic Hardware

Heavy-Metal Free Technology

Rechargeable (Micro USB-C)
About this brand

Logo for the brand EUREKA
EUREKA
EUREKA's inception was sparked by a moment of revelation in the heart of California—a moment when our founders harnessed the power of CO2 extraction. This pivotal discovery laid the foundation for EUREKA's ongoing role as a trailblazer in the modern vape industry.

Our mission is clear: to produce products that preserves the essence of cannabis, allowing each draw to mirror the authentic qualities of the strains you cherish. We never compromise on the oil's potency or integrity, ensuring your enjoyment of the complete benefits it has to offer.

Experience the EUREKA difference, where quality, purity, and innovation converge to redefine your vaping experience.

License(s)

  • MI, US: Au-p-000323
  • CO, US: 404-00076
  • MA, US: RMD705
  • CA, US: CDPH-10003537
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
  • NY, US: OCM-HMPE-22-00016
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCC-22-000157
