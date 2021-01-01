Eureka Vapor
Sundae Driver Infused Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
The indica-dominant cannabis strain Sundae Driver derives its name from its delicious terpene profile that gives it a sweet and smooth taste not unlike a fruity dessert with undertones of bitter chocolate. Its parent strains are a cross between Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie, both of which have their own sweet and fruity terpene profiles that made them popular in the cannabis market.
