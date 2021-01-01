Eureka Vapor
Watermelon Disposable Distillate Vape Pen 300mg
About this product
Watermelon is an 80% indica strain. Its large, dense buds are valued for their high THC content and relaxing effects, useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!