Small, sleek, and oh-so tempting — the Tease Trio is a 3-pack of our Femme Fresa Fatale single-serve sachets, perfect for slipping into your purse, clutch, or travel bag.
Each sachet contains 2 botanically infused gummies, crafted to elevate vitality, boost mood, and awaken sensual confidence wherever life takes you.
Whether you’re sampling Eve’s Eden for the first time, gifting a taste of the Garden, or always keeping pleasure within reach, the Tease Trio is your pocket-sized invitation to indulge.
Key Highlights
• 3 Single-Serve Sachets – 2 gummies each (6 total) • Travel-Friendly – discreet, portable, and perfect for on-the-go moments • Botanical Wellness Blend – designed for women’s vitality, mood & sensual balance • Woman-Owned Luxury Wellness – crafted by Eve’s Eden, for women everywhere • Perfect for Sampling, Sharing, or Gifting – a taste of endless pleasure
Small, sleek, and oh-so tempting — the Tease Trio is a 3-pack of our Femme Fresa Fatale single-serve sachets, perfect for slipping into your purse, clutch, or travel bag.
Each sachet contains 2 botanically infused gummies, crafted to elevate vitality, boost mood, and awaken sensual confidence wherever life takes you.
Whether you’re sampling Eve’s Eden for the first time, gifting a taste of the Garden, or always keeping pleasure within reach, the Tease Trio is your pocket-sized invitation to indulge.
Key Highlights
• 3 Single-Serve Sachets – 2 gummies each (6 total) • Travel-Friendly – discreet, portable, and perfect for on-the-go moments • Botanical Wellness Blend – designed for women’s vitality, mood & sensual balance • Woman-Owned Luxury Wellness – crafted by Eve’s Eden, for women everywhere • Perfect for Sampling, Sharing, or Gifting – a taste of endless pleasure
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Eve’s Eden is the destination for women’s pleasure, wellness, and balance.
Our mission is to help women reconnect with their bodies through plant-based supplements that support sexual wellness, libido, blood flow, energy, and mood. From our best-selling arousal gummies to functional blends designed for vitality, every product is science-backed, clean-label, and crafted to spark intimacy naturally.
We believe that feeling good isn’t a luxury, it’s a right. Whether you’re looking to boost desire, enhance intimacy, improve sexual health, or simply feel more connected to your body, Eve’s Eden is here to guide you back to your personal garden of pleasure.