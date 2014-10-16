Loading…
Logo for the brand Evergreen France

Evergreen France

Light Widow

HybridTHC 17%

About this product

La Light Widow est une version de la légendaire variété de cannabis White Widow, à l'arôme intense et complexe à la saveur aigre douce et épicée.

Light Widow is a version of legendary variety of cannabis White Widow, in the intense and complex aroma in the soft and spicy sour flavor.

White Widow effects

3,013 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
