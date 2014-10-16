Evergreen France
Light Widow
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
La Light Widow est une version de la légendaire variété de cannabis White Widow, à l'arôme intense et complexe à la saveur aigre douce et épicée.
Light Widow is a version of legendary variety of cannabis White Widow, in the intense and complex aroma in the soft and spicy sour flavor.
Light Widow is a version of legendary variety of cannabis White Widow, in the intense and complex aroma in the soft and spicy sour flavor.
White Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
3,013 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
26% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!