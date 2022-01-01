About this product
Choose the healthier cannabis beverage option with HiLite™ - a sparkling Antioxidant Cannabis Infused Beverage with 100mg THC + 100mg CBD. Made with zero sugar and zero calories, this sparkling antioxidant beverage is exclusively made in 1:1 THC:CBD potencies. Take a moment to treat yourself with one of our six fruity and fresh flavors - Make it the HiLite™ of your day.
- Ingredients: Filtered Water, Erythritol, Malic Acid, Natural Mango Flavor, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), White Tea Extract, Stevia, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), EDTA (protects freshness), Yellow #5, Yellow #6.
- Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0%DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 4g (2% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g, Sugar Alcohol 4g, Protein 0g, Vitamin D 0mcg, Calcium 1mg (0% DV), Iron (0% DV), Potassium 17mg (0% DV), Vitamin C 9mg (10% DV).
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.