Choose the healthier cannabis beverage option with HiLite™ - a sparkling Antioxidant Cannabis Infused Beverage with 100mg THC + 100mg CBD. Made with zero sugar and zero calories, this sparkling antioxidant beverage is exclusively made in 1:1 THC:CBD potencies. Take a moment to treat yourself with one of our six fruity and fresh flavors



- Ingredients: Filtered Water, Erythritol, Malic Acid, Natural Mango Flavor, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), White Tea Extract, Stevia, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), EDTA (protects freshness), Yellow #5, Yellow #6.

- Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0%DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 4g (2% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g, Sugar Alcohol 4g, Protein 0g, Vitamin D 0mcg, Calcium 1mg (0% DV), Iron (0% DV), Potassium 17mg (0% DV), Vitamin C 9mg (10% DV).