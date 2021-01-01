About this product

Sinners & Saints Amp’d Tincture Shots are the perfect treat for a little daytime pick me up. Available in both 30mg THC and 100mg THC varieties, each Amp’d shot includes two cups of coffee's worth of caffeine for that extra (very necessary) boost we all need sometimes. Get Amp’d!



- Ingredients: Filtered Water, Sucralose, Natural Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), EDTA (Protects Freshness).

- Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Total Carb. 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g, Protein 0g, Niacin (as niacinamide) 30mg (188% DV), Vitamin B6 (as pyridoxine HCL) 40mg (2353% DV), Folate (as folic acid) 400mcg DFE (100% DV), Vitamin B12 (as cyanocobalamin) 500mcg (20833% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Potassium 6mg (<1% DV), Proprietary AMP’D Blend: Taurine, Malic Acid, Glucuromolactone, N-Acetyl, L-Tyrosine, L-Phenylalanine, Caffeine, Citicoline.