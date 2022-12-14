About this product
Sometimes, you just want what’s easy, that’s why we’ve extended our Sinners & Saints Canna Shot product line! Now your favorite Canna Shots are available in SEVEN new flavors! With 100mg THC packed into 2oz portable bottles, Sinners & Saints Canna Shots are great for on the go or for an easy lazy Sunday treat. Affordable, effective, AND delicious, try it today! Orange shot contains NO caffeine.
- Ingredients: Filtered Water, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Acesulfame Potassium.
- Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Total Carb 1g, Total Sugars 0g, Niacin 30mg, Vitamin B6 40mg, Folate 400mcg DFE, Vitamin B12 500mcg.
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.