You asked, and we listened… some of your favorite hard candy flavors (and some brand new flavors) are now available in a gummy! Introducing our handcrafted Sinners & Saints Gummy Collection featuring NINE unique flavors and THREE potencies. Made with gelatin for that traditional gummy texture and dosed to perfection with top quality distillate, you’ll be coming back for more!



- Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Natural Flavors (Pear Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Syrup, Clarified Pineapple, Pomegranate, Blueberry, and Elder Berry Juice Concentrates, Clarified Acai Juice, Plum Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Citric Acid), Artificial Color (Red #40, Blue #1, Red #3), and Malic Acid.

- Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Gummy (6g), Calories: 20, Fat Cal. 0. Total Fat 0g, (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 6g (2% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 6g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars, 7% DV), Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).