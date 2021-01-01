About this product
Our cannabis-infused hard candies treat you to a long-lasting, slow release that’s sure to bring out your playful side. Simple, sweet, and fun for one or shared among friends, the allure of our confections will have you coming back for more. Why resist?
- Ingredients: Granulated Sugar Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Color (Water, Propylene Glycol, FD&C Red 40, FD&C Blue 1), Artificial Flavor (Artificial Flavors, Ethyl Alcohol, Tracetin).
- Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Candy (5g): Calories 27, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 3.8mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 7.5g (3% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 7.5g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0g DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV).
About this brand
Evergreen Herbal
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.