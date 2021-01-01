About this product

Our popular line of micro dosed infused hard candies come in a variety of flavors and deliver a delicious and discreet way to medicate. Traditional flavors include: Orange, Lemon, Cherry, Grape, Mango, Mint and Watermelon.



Each package contains (20) 5mg cube for a total of 100mg of THC Individual servings to ensure proper dosing Absorbed through the mouth and pleasantly potent Recommend starting with (1) 5mg candy and waiting approximately 1-2 hours before consuming another Natural flavors allow for little to no cannabis taste Lab tested for quality and consistency Sold in a child-proof, resealable safety bottle