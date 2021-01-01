About this product

Evergreen Organix's cannaseurs have combined full-bodied euphoria with potent cerebral uplift in these Orange Canna Cubes. Every package contains twenty (20) 5 mg cubes for a grand total of 100 mg of premium THC extract. These exquisite Orange Canna Cubes deliver more than just a palate-pleasing experience, they deliver interconnectedness and joy. These Canna Cubes are sold in child-proof containers and also come in Cherry, Grape, Lemon, Mango, Mint, Orange, and Watermelon.