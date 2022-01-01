150mg Pure CBD Dog Treat Biscuits, 10mg THC Free CBD per Biscuit from Every Day Optimal
About this product
CBD Dog Treats- 10mg CBD per Biscuit
150mg Total, 15 Biscuits
100% Made In USA
Premium Ingredients, Vet Approved!
Cannabidiol is as beneficial to our furry friends as it is to us. In fact, any mammal with an endocannabinoid system can benefit from adding CBD into their diet. The canine endocannabinoid system is responsible for controlling anxiety, stress, sleep, and inflammation in dogs, just like in humans. You can rest assured that there is no THC in our treats, as our 99.99% pure CBD is 3rd party lab tested for each batch produced.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Biscuit
Servings Per Container: 15
Pure Cannabidiol: 10mg
Crude Protein, 17% min
Crude Fat, 5% max
Crude Fiber, 3% max
Moisture, 12% max
Ingredients
Pear flour, chicken meal, pork meal, pea protein, chicken fat preserved with mixed tocopherols, Cannabidiol (CBD), natural flavors, dried whey, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, sorbic acid preservative, vitamins: (vitamin A, D, E, Niacin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, pyridoxine, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12), minerals: (Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite).
150mg Total, 15 Biscuits
100% Made In USA
Premium Ingredients, Vet Approved!
Cannabidiol is as beneficial to our furry friends as it is to us. In fact, any mammal with an endocannabinoid system can benefit from adding CBD into their diet. The canine endocannabinoid system is responsible for controlling anxiety, stress, sleep, and inflammation in dogs, just like in humans. You can rest assured that there is no THC in our treats, as our 99.99% pure CBD is 3rd party lab tested for each batch produced.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size: 1 Biscuit
Servings Per Container: 15
Pure Cannabidiol: 10mg
Crude Protein, 17% min
Crude Fat, 5% max
Crude Fiber, 3% max
Moisture, 12% max
Ingredients
Pear flour, chicken meal, pork meal, pea protein, chicken fat preserved with mixed tocopherols, Cannabidiol (CBD), natural flavors, dried whey, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, sorbic acid preservative, vitamins: (vitamin A, D, E, Niacin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, pyridoxine, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12), minerals: (Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!