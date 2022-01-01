CBD Dog Treats- 10mg CBD per Biscuit



150mg Total, 15 Biscuits

100% Made In USA

Premium Ingredients, Vet Approved!



Cannabidiol is as beneficial to our furry friends as it is to us. In fact, any mammal with an endocannabinoid system can benefit from adding CBD into their diet. The canine endocannabinoid system is responsible for controlling anxiety, stress, sleep, and inflammation in dogs, just like in humans. You can rest assured that there is no THC in our treats, as our 99.99% pure CBD is 3rd party lab tested for each batch produced.



Nutrition Facts



Serving Size: 1 Biscuit

Servings Per Container: 15

Pure Cannabidiol: 10mg



Crude Protein, 17% min

Crude Fat, 5% max

Crude Fiber, 3% max

Moisture, 12% max



Ingredients



Pear flour, chicken meal, pork meal, pea protein, chicken fat preserved with mixed tocopherols, Cannabidiol (CBD), natural flavors, dried whey, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, sorbic acid preservative, vitamins: (vitamin A, D, E, Niacin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, pyridoxine, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12), minerals: (Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite).