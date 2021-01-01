About this product

25mg CBD Gummies



These amazing and fun little gummies are a great way to get your CBD dose without having to use a tincture or take a pill.



CBD gummies are considered edibles, or food infused with CBD hemp extract. CBD gummies can be found available in a range of potencies and flavors similar to the typical multivitamin chewable candies. They are available for sale online and can be shipped legally to all 50 U.S. states. Always check for potency, purity, and THC content to ensure you are getting a quality CBD product.



The most common uses for CBD gummies are for remedying symptoms of stress, pain, and inflammation, however many people report taking them as a preventative approach to health care.



INGREDIENTS

Pure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD)

Sugar

Corn Syrup

Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide

Natural and Artificial Flavors



SUPPLEMENT FACTS

Serving Size: 1 Gummy

Servings Per Container, 30

Pure CBD Oil: 25mg

Calories: 9

Total Fat: 0 grams | 0% Daily Value

Sodium: 3mg | 1% Daily Value

Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams | 1% Daily Value

Sugars: 2 grams

Protein: 0 grams