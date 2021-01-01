About this product

Our Kush Hemp Flower is a strong Indica-dominant hybrid meaning it's great for times when rest and relaxation are a top priority. You'll love blazing our Kush CBD Flower around a late night fire with friends or while binge watching your favorite series on Netflix. It's one of our densest and dankest strains and reeks of diesel mixed with pine. This high-CBD, seed-free hemp flower grinds easy and is perfect for rolling CBD blunts or ripping through your favorite bong. Our Kush Hemp Flower was craft-grown by a minority owned independent grow operation. As always, Everyday Cannabis is proud to be able to pay the growers that we work with above market average for their crops.



Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids. All products ship with 62% humidity packs.



23.275% Total Cannabinoids



15.962% CBD



This product is machine trimmed and will not be as will not be as neatly-dressed as a hand trimmed flower. This product is the same price as comparable hand-trimmed flower due to the fact that this flower is SEED FREE.



Must be 21+ to purchase.



Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.