About this product
Huge bong with two bowls and percs for double the smoke
💨 19-inch big bong
💨 Includes two glass bowls
💨 Borosilicate glass
💨 Jellyfish perc
💨 Honeycomb perc
💨 Built-in splashguard
💨 Dual non-removable stems
💨 18mm female joint
💨 Two colors available
Description
For the largest plumes around, light up the two bowls on the Trophy Bong. At 19 inches tall, this huge bong is colossal in size and includes two matching smoking bowls with neon colored tails for easy removal that fit perfectly into the non-removable downstems. The giant amount of smoke this big bong produces is cooled down and filtered first by a vertical honeycomb percolator, and then a central jellyfish perc for comfortable hits. Each water bong is blown from transparent glass and comes in green or blue. Dirty bong water stays down thanks to the built-in splashguard.
Specifications
Height - 19”
Material - Glass
Style - Big bong
Joint Size - 18mm female
Includes - Two 18mm male bowls
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; two bangers are not included with this item
2 Bowl Trophy Bong - 19in
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
