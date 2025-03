Weird water pipes are a must!

😊 13-inch beaker bong



😊 5" Downstem



😊 Made of borosilicate glass



😊 Downstem percolator for quick filtration



😊 Wide mouthpiece for big hits



😊 Sturdy base



😊 14mm Female Joint



Description

Time to get weird with the Cartoon Duo Bong, a 13-inch beaker-style bong that is uniquely designed to be unlike any of your other bongs. Although a simple build, the cartoon design brings this glass bong to life and gives it some stoner spunk with details that are hard to overlook. The cartoon character on this cheap bong even has individual teeth you will definitely fixate on a few bowls in! That is what makes this bowl a must-have, it is so fascinating it will be hard to not continually use and spark up a conversation with. Whenever you want to turn up and get weird with your roomies, the Cartoon Duo Water Bong is the one to make it happen.



Specifications

Brand - EF420



Material - Glass



Height - 13 Inches



Downstem length - 5 Inches



Style - Beaker bong

