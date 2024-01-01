Everything 420 Delta 8 Exotic Blend Cartridge - 1000mg

by Everything 420
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
About this product

Indulge in Everything 420's 1000mg Exotic Delta 8 Cartridge:

- 1000mg potency
- Exotic Blend
- Premium Delta 8
- Highly potent
- 3 unique strains available
- Compatible with 510 Thread batteries
- Extended durability

Description
Elevate your smoking experience with Everything 420's 1000mg Exotic Delta 8 Cartridge. Immerse yourself in the potent fusion of premium Delta 8, offered in three exotic strains. Designed for compatibility with 510 Thread batteries, this long-lasting cartridge promises to elevate your high to new heights.

Specifications
Blend - Delta 8

Style - Delta Cartridge

Brand - Everything 420

About this strain

Cherry Gelato, also known as "Cherrylato", is a hybrid weed strain (60% sativa & 40% indica) made by crossing Black Cherry Funk with Acai. The effects of Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel euphoric, relaxed and creative. Cherry Gelato is best enjoyed during the afternoon or evening hours and pairs well with activities that require creative thought. In terms of flavor, you can expect sweet flavor combinations of tropical berries. One reviewer on Leafly dubbed Cherry Gelato as “one of the best highs” they have ever had. The dominant terpene in this strain is Pinene, followed by Caryophyllene and Limonene. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Everything 420
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.

We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.

We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
