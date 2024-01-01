Everything 420 Delta 8 Exotic Blend Cartridge - 2000mg

by Everything 420
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Experience the Exotic with Everything 420's 2000mg Delta 8 Cartridge!

- Impressive 2000mg dosage
- Exotic Blend
- Premium D8
- Exceptionally potent
- Choose from 3 distinct strains
- 510 Thread compatibility
- Extended longevity

Embark on an exotic journey with Everything 420's Delta 8 Cartridge boasting an impressive 2000mg of premium, potent Delta 8. Explore our selection of 3 unique strains, all housed within a long-lasting, 510 threaded cartridge.

Blend - Delta 8

Style - Delta Cartridge

Brand - Everything 420

Mango Madness is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Mango Mintality and Platinum. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Mango Madness is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by In House Genetics, the average price of Mango Madness typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Mango Madness’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Mango Madness, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.

We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.

We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
