About this product
Ooey gooey hits for the perfect wake and bake
🐝 10-inch beaker bong
🐝 Made of 7mm thick glass
🐝 14mm female joint at a 45-degree angle
🐝 14mm male funnel-shaped bowl
🐝 3.5” removable downstem
🐝 3 pinch ice catcher
🐝 Thick mouthpiece
🐝 Stable beaker base
🐝 Honey bee inspired design
🐝 Available in green or purple
Description
You won't be able to resist a taste from this honey bee inspired water bong that produces giant, yet soft bong rips every time. Crafted from 7mm thick heat-resistant glass, this durable beaker bong has a wide, stable base and a removable 3.5-inch downstem if accidents do occur. The transparent design allows you to watch all the bubbling action and see when you need to re-up on ice cubes using the built-in ice catcher. Each 10-inch beaker bong includes a transparent funnel-shaped smoking bowl that matches seamlessly, but can be easily swapped out for any 14mm male bowl. Choose from neon green, purple, orpink to match your vibe.
Specifications
Material - Glass
Height - 10”
Joint Size - 14mm Female with 14mm Male bowl included
Downstem - 3.5”
Style - Bong
About this strain
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
