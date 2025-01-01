About this product
Take a Ride, Show Your Pride, With the Rainbow Unicorn!
🌈 14mm Female Joint
🌈 14mm Male Bowl
🌈 4.5" Downstem length
🌈 Beautiful mystical unicorn
🌈 Rainbow wrap around tube and beaker
🌈 Beaker style base
Description
Go on an adventure with the Rainbow Unicorn Bong! This rainbow unicorn wants to take you on a magical ride! Pull your smoke through the 4.5" downstem into the water fillable beaker base, where the smoke will filtrate and travel through the peeking unicorn tube! The beaker and tube are adorned with stars and hearts, while the entire piece is wrapped with a rainbow swirl, keep an eye out for the mythical unicorn and small chirping birds! This water bong is a great sturdy piece, and has thick glass for any mishaps or accidents. The Rainbow Unicorn water pipe is great for any lover of fantasy and adventure!
Specifications
Material - Glass
Height - 13 Inches
Width- 6 Inches
Compatibility - Flower, Bud, Marijuana
Style - Bong, Water Bong
Downstem length - 4.5 Inches
Joint size - 14mm Female
🌈 14mm Female Joint
🌈 14mm Male Bowl
🌈 4.5" Downstem length
🌈 Beautiful mystical unicorn
🌈 Rainbow wrap around tube and beaker
🌈 Beaker style base
Description
Go on an adventure with the Rainbow Unicorn Bong! This rainbow unicorn wants to take you on a magical ride! Pull your smoke through the 4.5" downstem into the water fillable beaker base, where the smoke will filtrate and travel through the peeking unicorn tube! The beaker and tube are adorned with stars and hearts, while the entire piece is wrapped with a rainbow swirl, keep an eye out for the mythical unicorn and small chirping birds! This water bong is a great sturdy piece, and has thick glass for any mishaps or accidents. The Rainbow Unicorn water pipe is great for any lover of fantasy and adventure!
Specifications
Material - Glass
Height - 13 Inches
Width- 6 Inches
Compatibility - Flower, Bud, Marijuana
Style - Bong, Water Bong
Downstem length - 4.5 Inches
Joint size - 14mm Female
Rainbow Unicorn Bong - 13 in
Everything 420Bongs & Waterpipes
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Take a Ride, Show Your Pride, With the Rainbow Unicorn!
🌈 14mm Female Joint
🌈 14mm Male Bowl
🌈 4.5" Downstem length
🌈 Beautiful mystical unicorn
🌈 Rainbow wrap around tube and beaker
🌈 Beaker style base
Description
Go on an adventure with the Rainbow Unicorn Bong! This rainbow unicorn wants to take you on a magical ride! Pull your smoke through the 4.5" downstem into the water fillable beaker base, where the smoke will filtrate and travel through the peeking unicorn tube! The beaker and tube are adorned with stars and hearts, while the entire piece is wrapped with a rainbow swirl, keep an eye out for the mythical unicorn and small chirping birds! This water bong is a great sturdy piece, and has thick glass for any mishaps or accidents. The Rainbow Unicorn water pipe is great for any lover of fantasy and adventure!
Specifications
Material - Glass
Height - 13 Inches
Width- 6 Inches
Compatibility - Flower, Bud, Marijuana
Style - Bong, Water Bong
Downstem length - 4.5 Inches
Joint size - 14mm Female
🌈 14mm Female Joint
🌈 14mm Male Bowl
🌈 4.5" Downstem length
🌈 Beautiful mystical unicorn
🌈 Rainbow wrap around tube and beaker
🌈 Beaker style base
Description
Go on an adventure with the Rainbow Unicorn Bong! This rainbow unicorn wants to take you on a magical ride! Pull your smoke through the 4.5" downstem into the water fillable beaker base, where the smoke will filtrate and travel through the peeking unicorn tube! The beaker and tube are adorned with stars and hearts, while the entire piece is wrapped with a rainbow swirl, keep an eye out for the mythical unicorn and small chirping birds! This water bong is a great sturdy piece, and has thick glass for any mishaps or accidents. The Rainbow Unicorn water pipe is great for any lover of fantasy and adventure!
Specifications
Material - Glass
Height - 13 Inches
Width- 6 Inches
Compatibility - Flower, Bud, Marijuana
Style - Bong, Water Bong
Downstem length - 4.5 Inches
Joint size - 14mm Female
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
Notice a problem?Report this item