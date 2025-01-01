About this product
Take one hit and go down the rabbit hole
😊 14.5-inch percolator bong
😊 Made of borosilicate glass
😊 Single matrix percolator for filtered and smooth hits
😊 Transparent throughout with accented colored base and mouthpiece
😊 18mm male joint
😊 Sturdy base
Description
You’ll definitely want to sit down for this one, the Single Matrix Chamber Bong will knock you off your feet with ultra-filtration and more. At 14.5 inches tall, this water pipe is made of high-quality borosilicate glass with an 18mm male joint. With transparent glass throughout, you can get a close-up view of the show going on inside of a single matrix percolator that filters your smoke instantly. This type of percolator is especially aesthetically pleasing as you watch the smoke rise so you are in for a treat! The powerful glass bong rips are the equivalent of taking the red pill in The Matrix and staying in Wonderland to see how deep the rabbit hole goes. Get ready for an interdimensional experience from the comfort of your couch.
Specifications
Brand - EF420
Material - Glass
Height - 14.5”
Width - 5”
Weight - 2.6 lb
Style - Bong
Joint - 18mm male
Includes - 18mm female bowl
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
Single Matrix Chamber bong - 14.5 inches
Everything 420Bongs & Waterpipes
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
