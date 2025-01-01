Take one hit and go down the rabbit hole

😊 14.5-inch percolator bong



😊 Made of borosilicate glass



😊 Single matrix percolator for filtered and smooth hits



😊 Transparent throughout with accented colored base and mouthpiece



😊 18mm male joint



😊 Sturdy base



Description

You’ll definitely want to sit down for this one, the Single Matrix Chamber Bong will knock you off your feet with ultra-filtration and more. At 14.5 inches tall, this water pipe is made of high-quality borosilicate glass with an 18mm male joint. With transparent glass throughout, you can get a close-up view of the show going on inside of a single matrix percolator that filters your smoke instantly. This type of percolator is especially aesthetically pleasing as you watch the smoke rise so you are in for a treat! The powerful glass bong rips are the equivalent of taking the red pill in The Matrix and staying in Wonderland to see how deep the rabbit hole goes. Get ready for an interdimensional experience from the comfort of your couch.



Specifications

Brand - EF420



Material - Glass



Height - 14.5”



Width - 5”



Weight - 2.6 lb



Style - Bong



Joint - 18mm male



Includes - 18mm female bowl



*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item

