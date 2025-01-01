About this product
The perfect pint-sized bong for when you're laying out by the pool
🍍 Mini bong
🍍 Gorgeous speckled glass
🍍 7 inches tall
🍍 Curved neck acts as splash guard
🍍 14mm female joint
🍍 Stable base
🍍 Matching glass bowl included
🍍 Detailed fruit design
🍍 Comes in red or yellow
Description
Imagine yourself poolside, sipping on an icy margarita, and casually taking bong rips from this beautiful fruit bong without a care in the world. At seven inches tall, the Fruits of Summer Bong is just shy of being considered a mini bong, but has a large interior space that makes up for its petite size. The fruit is blown from speckled red or yellow glass and features incredibly detailed transparent green leaves and a curved stem that helps decrease splashback. This water bong has a 14mm female joint and includes a matching green smoking bowl. Just the sight of this colorful glass bong will bring up memories of summer no matter what time of year.
Specifications
Height - 7"
Joint - 14mm female
Material - Glass
Style - Bong
The Fruits Of Summer Bong - 7in
Everything 420Bongs & Waterpipes
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
