About this product
Venom Themed Beaker Bong
💨 High Quality, Sturdy Borosilicate Glass
💨 12 Inches Tall
💨 Venom Inspired Bong
💨 Beaker Shaped
💨 Bubble Bowl W/ Accents
💨 14mm Female Joint
Description
When Eddie Brock merged with Venom he soon experienced superhuman power and strength. You may not be able to merge with an alien symbiote of your own, but we have a bong that can deliver the next best thing; super stoney powers. The Venomous Monster Bong lives up to its name standing at 12 inches tall and features the classic Venom mouth with sharp teeth and elongated tongue. Also included is a deep bubble bowl with small accents for added grip, and to prevent you from burning your fingers when removing the bowl. You will be amazed at the smooth, flavorful, filtered hits this piece delivers. Test the superpowers of this massive masterpiece for yourself and add one to your collection today!
Specifications
Brand - EverythingFor420
Joint Size - 14mm Female
Height - 12 Inches
Color - Venom Inspired
Style - Beaker Bong
💨 High Quality, Sturdy Borosilicate Glass
💨 12 Inches Tall
💨 Venom Inspired Bong
💨 Beaker Shaped
💨 Bubble Bowl W/ Accents
💨 14mm Female Joint
Description
When Eddie Brock merged with Venom he soon experienced superhuman power and strength. You may not be able to merge with an alien symbiote of your own, but we have a bong that can deliver the next best thing; super stoney powers. The Venomous Monster Bong lives up to its name standing at 12 inches tall and features the classic Venom mouth with sharp teeth and elongated tongue. Also included is a deep bubble bowl with small accents for added grip, and to prevent you from burning your fingers when removing the bowl. You will be amazed at the smooth, flavorful, filtered hits this piece delivers. Test the superpowers of this massive masterpiece for yourself and add one to your collection today!
Specifications
Brand - EverythingFor420
Joint Size - 14mm Female
Height - 12 Inches
Color - Venom Inspired
Style - Beaker Bong
Venomous Monster Bong - 12in
Everything 420Bongs & Waterpipes
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Venom Themed Beaker Bong
💨 High Quality, Sturdy Borosilicate Glass
💨 12 Inches Tall
💨 Venom Inspired Bong
💨 Beaker Shaped
💨 Bubble Bowl W/ Accents
💨 14mm Female Joint
Description
When Eddie Brock merged with Venom he soon experienced superhuman power and strength. You may not be able to merge with an alien symbiote of your own, but we have a bong that can deliver the next best thing; super stoney powers. The Venomous Monster Bong lives up to its name standing at 12 inches tall and features the classic Venom mouth with sharp teeth and elongated tongue. Also included is a deep bubble bowl with small accents for added grip, and to prevent you from burning your fingers when removing the bowl. You will be amazed at the smooth, flavorful, filtered hits this piece delivers. Test the superpowers of this massive masterpiece for yourself and add one to your collection today!
Specifications
Brand - EverythingFor420
Joint Size - 14mm Female
Height - 12 Inches
Color - Venom Inspired
Style - Beaker Bong
💨 High Quality, Sturdy Borosilicate Glass
💨 12 Inches Tall
💨 Venom Inspired Bong
💨 Beaker Shaped
💨 Bubble Bowl W/ Accents
💨 14mm Female Joint
Description
When Eddie Brock merged with Venom he soon experienced superhuman power and strength. You may not be able to merge with an alien symbiote of your own, but we have a bong that can deliver the next best thing; super stoney powers. The Venomous Monster Bong lives up to its name standing at 12 inches tall and features the classic Venom mouth with sharp teeth and elongated tongue. Also included is a deep bubble bowl with small accents for added grip, and to prevent you from burning your fingers when removing the bowl. You will be amazed at the smooth, flavorful, filtered hits this piece delivers. Test the superpowers of this massive masterpiece for yourself and add one to your collection today!
Specifications
Brand - EverythingFor420
Joint Size - 14mm Female
Height - 12 Inches
Color - Venom Inspired
Style - Beaker Bong
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
Notice a problem?Report this item