Nintendo lover's novelty bong, zero splashback Bong

Smooth hits and cooler smoke are what you can expect from 7” artistic Bong, made from colored borosilicate glass.



🦕 DUAL USE – Includes a 14mm male bowl AND banger!



🦕 A CLASSIC ICON – For Yoshi or Mario Fans



🦕 TRULY UNIQUE PIECE – Looks Amazing



🦕 HIDE IN PLAIN SITE – Cool Novelty Piece



🦕 A FAN FAVORITE – Sells Out Fast



🦕 NO SPLASH – Built-in Splash Guard



🦕 A CLASSIC ICON



Use Mario’s favorite green friend to enjoy delicious hits of your favorite green friend. This Yoshi Bong looks amazing in person and is super fun to use. Your smoke or vapor of choice seeps from Yoshi’s mouth after being filtered through the water in his stomach.



🦕 TRULY UNIQUE PIECE



From the awesome teal green coloring to the overall Yoshi design and handblown glass accent details like his eyes and hands, this piece is special in every way. Even better though…it hits as good as it looks.



🦕 HIDE IN PLAIN SIGHT



At 7 inches tall, this novelty bong is small enough for travel or outdoor sessions. Because of all the attention to detail, you can plop Yoshi on your counter or shelf and it just looks like you a cool glass Yoshi statue.



🦕 A FAN FAVORITE



Yoshi is one of our fan favorites and sells out really quick. We try to restock as regularly as we can, but this unique piece takes time to create and craft correctly. Order yours before we sell out.



🦕 NO SPLASH



The design of Yoshi’s head and neck creates a natural splash barrier to protect your lips from dirty water or unwanted particulate.



Want discrete yet glass safe packaging? Want it delivered from the heart of 420 country? We expertly ship our items from our state of the art warehouse in sunny Los Angeles.



Level up as high as you can with Yoshi…click add-to-cart today!

read more