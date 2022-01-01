About this product
Evolab has pioneered a way to intensify all the things you love about cannabis using nothing but the plant’s own natural compounds. We can add cannabis derived terpenes to increase flavor. Boost THC levels so they are off the charts. And elevate therapeutic CBD’s so they help people more than ever before. It’s a little magic combined with a lot of science. Alchemy in fact. Includes battery, charger and 500mg cartridge.
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.