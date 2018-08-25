About this strain
Bred by The Farm Genetics, Goat Head is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Golden Goat, a fast-acting euphoric hybrid, with Headband, known for its relaxing qualities. The result is a loopy strain with uplifting and energizing effects, recommended for nights out dancing or seeing live music. It takes on the aroma and flavor of Golden Goat, which is known for being sweet, sour, spicy and fruity, as well as a hint of Headband’s funky aroma. You can expect buds to be fluorescent green, drenched in trichomes, and coated in orange hairs.
Goat Head effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Aroused
66% of people report feeling aroused
Dizzy
33% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Nausea
66% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
66% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.