White 99 is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with The White. This strain is known to provide uplifting and happy effects. White 99 tastes fresh and bright, like tart oranges mixed with lemons and kush. Medical marijuana patients choose White 99 to help manage chronic depression and anxiety.
White 99 effects
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Evolab
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.