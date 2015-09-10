Monster Cookies Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Monster Cookies effects
236 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
