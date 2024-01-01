Potent & Pure

Highly Concentrated Delta 8 THC

Hemp-Derived

No Additives or Preservatives

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

Lab-Tested by a 3rd Party



A delightful combination of Do-Si-Do and Mango, Exhale’s Delta 8 THC Dosi Mango crumble is a great way to experience a lot with just a little. Concentrates provide huge amounts of Delta 8 with a small amount of crumble. Break it up to add Dosi Mango to your bowl, joint, or dab rig. Whether it’s smoked alone or with flower, the sweet flavors will reinvigorate your body and mind.

Show more