Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Crumble - Dosi Mango (1G)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Potent & Pure
Highly Concentrated Delta 8 THC
Hemp-Derived
No Additives or Preservatives
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
Lab-Tested by a 3rd Party

A delightful combination of Do-Si-Do and Mango, Exhale’s Delta 8 THC Dosi Mango crumble is a great way to experience a lot with just a little. Concentrates provide huge amounts of Delta 8 with a small amount of crumble. Break it up to add Dosi Mango to your bowl, joint, or dab rig. Whether it’s smoked alone or with flower, the sweet flavors will reinvigorate your body and mind.

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
