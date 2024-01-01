Full Spectrum Live Resin Hemp Extract + Delta 8 THC Flavored With All-natural Terpenes No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil No Additives or Preservatives Third-party Lab-tested for Quality Farm Bill Compliant (0.3% THC or Less)
The rich flavor and powerful punch of Delta 8 Live Resin Carts deliver a delicious and satisfying effect that experienced hemp connoisseurs will love! These carts supercharge Delta 8 THC (Delta 8, D8) with the help of a hemp-derived live resin extract. This potent extract contains an abundance of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and other hemp plant compounds to support Delta 8’s benefits to their maximum potential. Further accentuating these benefits is every cart’s rich, authentic natural terpene flavor. Join us for a closer look at what makes these cartridges so special, how they work, and how to get the most out of these delightful D8 Live Resin Carts.
