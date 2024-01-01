Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Live Resin Cart - Strawberry Gelato (1g)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Full Spectrum Live Resin Hemp Extract + Delta 8 THC
Flavored With All-natural Terpenes
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
No Additives or Preservatives
Third-party Lab-tested for Quality
Farm Bill Compliant (0.3% THC or Less)

The rich flavor and powerful punch of Delta 8 Live Resin Carts deliver a delicious and satisfying effect that experienced hemp connoisseurs will love! These carts supercharge Delta 8 THC (Delta 8, D8) with the help of a hemp-derived live resin extract. This potent extract contains an abundance of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and other hemp plant compounds to support Delta 8’s benefits to their maximum potential. Further accentuating these benefits is every cart’s rich, authentic natural terpene flavor. Join us for a closer look at what makes these cartridges so special, how they work, and how to get the most out of these delightful D8 Live Resin Carts.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
